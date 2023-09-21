Kane Brown unveils Phil Collins-inspired new single, “I Can Feel It”

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown‘s highly anticipated new single, “I Can Feel It,” has arrived.

The high-energy track was penned by Kane alongside Jaxson Free and Gabe Foust and features an interpolation of Phil Collins‘ iconic “In The Air Tonight.” Phil is also listed as a song contributor.

“I can feel it in the air, feel it in the whiskey in my hand/ In your hips, your body tells me when you start to dance/ Maybe this is turning to a ‘We should probably get up out of here’/ Oh, baby, I swear/ I can feel it in the air,” Kane sings over thumping drumbeats and electrifying guitar lines.

“I Can Feel It” follows Kane’s latest chart-topper, “Bury Me In Georgia.” The song is the first preview of his upcoming collection of new music.

Kane’s also featured on Mickey Guyton‘s current single, “Nothing Compares To You,” which is now at country radio.

Tickets to Kane’s newly announced 2024 In The Air Tour go on sale Thursday, September 28, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

