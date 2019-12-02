Kane Brown unveils the "First Dance Version" of "Homesick" tonight on 'The Voice'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf you tune in to The Voice tonight, you’ll get to hear a new take on Kane Brown’s top-fifteen hit, “Homesick.”

Kane will perform the “First Dance Version” of the Experiment track, which seems tailor-made for a trip down the aisle. You can also stream or download the new incarnation of “Homesick” now.

We’re a little more than a week away from the December 10 finale of The Voice. Tonight, the top ten artists will sing live for coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

