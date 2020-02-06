Kane Brown will take the court for a good cause in 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKane Brown is among the NBA’s star-studded lineup for this year’s All-Star Celebrity Game, which is set to take place in Chicago, Illinois on February 14 at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the event.

Kane is joining the team designated as the “home” team, which will be coached by ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon. Rapper Common will serve as captain of the team, and Kane will be flanked by celebrity teammates such as actor and comedian Hannibal Buress and musician Jon Batiste.

The opposing team will be helmed by coach Stephen A. Smith and captain Chance the Rapper, along with 2018 Celebrity Game MVP Quavo. Kane is the sole country artist to participate in the game.

Throughout the game, players will have the opportunity to shoot from the Ruffles Potato Chips four-point line, “The Ridge.” Every time a player makes a shot, the NBA will donate $4,000 to Special Olympics, with a minimum donation of $40,000.

Meanwhile, Kane’s gearing up for an exciting year ahead. He recently joined the lineup for the 2020 Houston Rodeo, and has been hinting at a new collaboration with John Legend.

