Kane Brown’s blackbear duet means even more to him because it talks about depression and anxiety

Kane Brown has had plenty of cross-genre collaborations, but “Memory,” his summer 2021 duet with pop songwriter/producer blackbear is extra special because it addresses some important subject matter.

“I don’t really talk about it a lot, but it’s hard for an artist to go through depression because for us, we have to be on our A game 24/7,” the singer points out in a new conversation with Kelleigh Bannen for Today’s Country Radio. “If we’re out pumping gas and a fan comes up, and I’m just having one of those bad days, I have to put on a smile and there’s no off time.”

“Memory” addresses the anxiety that comes along with living and partying in overdrive, while worrying about when the repercussions will hit. “Help me now, I’m running on empty / And I don’t wanna be a memory,” Kane and blackbear harmonize in the chorus.

“So that’s why I like that song, especially just saying for everybody that goes through depression or anxiety, ‘You’re not alone,’” the country superstar continues. “There’s many people out there. You just got to find them and talk to them.”

He adds, “That was my way of saying, ‘I go through it as well. You’re not alone in the world.’”

In the interview, Kane also reveals that he’s hard at work on his next album, though he didn’t specify exactly what the timeline is for its release. In the meantime, the singer’s still riding high from his chart-topping Chris Young duet, “Famous Friends,” which recently topped the year-end chart for Billboard’s Country Airplay songs.

