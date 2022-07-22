Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” dates back to 2019, but its influences are even more of a throwback

ABC

Kane Brown’s current single, “Like I Love Country Music,” may be on his upcoming new album, but he actually wrote it three years ago.

“I wrote this song in 2019,” the star says. “I remember it was, like, a little writer’s retreat thing on the road. We had two different songs going, one in the back of the bus and one in the front of the bus, and I was in the back.”

But he switched groups when he caught wind of what the songwriters in front were up to. “The writers had this great idea, and they already had some of the first verse,” Kane continues. “And I just remember thinking, ‘This could be a smash.’”

So he started working on the song that would go on to become “Like I Love Country Music,” and though he didn’t put it out for a few more years — “the song just wasn’t ready,” he explains — he never lost that early enthusiasm for it.

His favorite part of the song is its homage to classic country, Kane says. “One of the things I love about it is all the country icons that we listed,” he recounts. “And Brooks & Dunn even jumped on the song.”

That song — complete with a vocal boost from the legendary country duo — is the lead single off Kane’s recently announced next album, Different Man. That project will be out September 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.