Kane Brown’s ready to record more songs with Katelyn

ABC

Kane Brown has been sharing many exciting firsts with his wife, Katelyn, recently.

The two performed their hit duet, “Thank God,” on television for the very first time at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 and took home the highest honor: Video of the Year.

Though Kane’s a bona fide superstar who’s played on stages across the world, the performance spotlight is still relatively new to Katelyn.

“It’s amazing to me: I get to share it with her and, y’know, I’m kinda living my career again through her,” Kane told ABC Audio backstage after their Video of the Year win. “Y’know, the ‘first’ of things, which I love, and I just get to see the excitement on her face when she performs with me on tour.”

With their chemistry both on and off the stage, Kane says he’s looking forward to collaborating on more music with Katelyn.

“We gotta get some more songs out there,” notes the singer.

“Thank God” is featured on Kane’s latest album, Different Man. The 17-track LP also includes “One Mississippi,” “Like I Love Country Music” and Kane’s new single, “Bury Me in Georgia.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.