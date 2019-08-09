Kane Brown’s Truck Up For Sale!?

Looking for a new vehicle? What about Kane Brown’s truck? $120,000 is the price! The 2018 Ford F-250 King Ranch has 12,800 miles! But now the question is did it sell or did he take it off the market, because we can’t find any info on it anymore! Would you buy this if you could?
View this post on Instagram
Huge shout out to everyone who helped make my dream truck come to life 🔥I had it built to go to sema for the first time but have to promote my album so gonna try and make it to the Daytona truck meet!! If u wanna do anything to your truck please look into these companies they’re 😎 @americanforcewheels @bodyguardbumpers @maineventemblems @rksport @ultimateairride @offroadledbars @plan_b_fab @monsterhook1 @furyoffroadtires @ppei_tuning @4x4spod @hornblasters @mbrpexhaust @dba_lighting @boostbars @innov8designlab @lockerdown_usa @titanmotoring 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸