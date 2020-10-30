Kane Brown’s wife and daughter co-star in his woodsy “Worship You” music video

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kane Brown’s latest single, “Worship You,” is a tribute to his family. In its lyrics, he sings about how his wife Katelyn and the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Kingsley, elevate his faith, bringing him closer to God and spirituality.



In the music video for the song, Kane takes that premise to ethereal new heights, bringing his girls to the Jackson Hole, Wyoming set for a dreamy, forested visual treatment.



“Worship You” gets set against breathtaking outdoor shots of Katelyn dressed in a floor-length, gauzy green gown, holding a matching, tulle-clad Kingsley in her arms.



Ahead of the video’s premiere, Kane told People that a trip to Wyoming had long been on his family’s to-do list. After getting a taste of the state’s natural beauty while shooting the “Worship You” video, he and Katelyn are even more eager to return someday soon.

“Jackson Hole has been a place that we wanted to go for some time,” he says. “It was so beautiful and remote and we plan to go back again for a family vacation after this experience.”

Kane and Katelyn had their two-year wedding anniversary on October 12, and just earlier this week, they also celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. Though she may be only one year old, Kingsley has already made appearances in not one but two of her country star dad’s music videos. In addition to starring in “Worship You,” she also appears in the video for Kane’s “Worldwide Beautiful.”





