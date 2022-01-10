Kane Brown’s wife shares heartwarming photos of their two young daughters

ABC

It looks like life is pretty adorable in Kane Brown‘s household!

Kane’s wife Katelyn shared a photo on Instagram showing their two-year-old daughter, Kingsley, sweetly posing with her new baby sister, two-week-old Kodi.

The first snap shows Kingsley flashing a little smile at the camera, her face pressed up against her sister’s, while the next picture sees Kingsley giving Kodi a kiss on the head.

“Nothing melts my heart more than seeing Kings love on her little sister,” Katelyn writes with the smiling face and hearts emoji.

Katelyn posted the photo as Kane resumed his Blessed and Free Tour with stops in Indianapolis, Louisville and Pittsburgh this weekend.

Kane and Katelyn made the surprise announcement to fans on social media on New Year’s Eve that they had welcomed their second child on December 30. Kingsley was born in October 2019.

