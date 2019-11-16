Kanye West brings Sunday service to Texas jails

Rapper turned gospel singer Kanye West brought Sunday service to Texas inmates, Johnny Cash style!

West and his choir reportedly held two secret performances on Friday.

They performed songs from his new gospel album “Jesus is King” to more than 200 male inmates and then traveled to another nearby jail where they sang for a smaller crowd of female inmates.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said West’s representatives asked jail officials about doing the secret shows in advance.

West is scheduled to speak and perform at Joel Osteen’s vast Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday.

The events were reminiscent of prison concerts given by country singer Johnny Cash in California.