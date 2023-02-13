Katelyn & Kane Brown “Thank God” for their first #1 together

Rich Polk/Getty Images for On Location

This week, Katelyn Brown achieved her very first country #1, as she and her husband, Kane, ascend to the top of the chart with “Thank God.”

The couple confirmed the feat on their socials, sharing a photo of them embracing as they both make the universal sign for #1.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Katelyn reflected in another post. “There are absolutely no words big enough to express the feeling.”

“I truly thought this song would be just a really cute cut on his album and now it’s the #1 song,” she reveals. “What is even more special is the fact I get to do this with the love of my life and our baby girls get to watch … My heart is filled with so much joy and gratitude and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love & support and for loving this song as much as we do.”

Katelyn and Kane tied the knot in October 2018 and welcomed their daughter Kingsley a year later. Their second daughter, Kodi, arrived in December 2021.

Even though this is her first trip to the top of the chart, Katelyn certainly has plenty of musical cred in her own right, having graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019.

