Kayaker found after missing for nearly a week in Florida Everglades

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a Virginia man who went missing while kayaking in the Florida Everglades has been found alive by a helicopter crew.

The crew spotted 67-year-old Mark Miele on Monday and led a marine unit to his location. Miele was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Officials say he went on kayaking on January 22nd and was suppose to be back on January 29th but never returned.

National Park Service rangers found a bag with his wallet and phone Sunday, which helped authorities find him.