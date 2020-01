The KC Chiefs beat the Tenn Titans in Sunday’s (Jan 19) AFC Championship game 35-24, advancing to February’s BIG GAME. [Highlights above]

The 49ers became NFC Champions on Sunday (Jan 19) with a 37-20 win over the GB Packers. [Highlights below]

The 2019 NFL season will come to an end on Feb. 2nd when the KC Chiefs take on the SF 49ers in Super Bowl 54.