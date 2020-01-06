Keith and Nicole give $500,000 to help with the Australian wildfires

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboKeith Urban and Nicole Kidman have donated half a million dollars to help with the deadly wildfires in their native Australia.

"Our family's support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," Keith tweeted on Saturday. "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are doing and giving so much right now."

At least 25 people have died and two thousand homes have been destroyed in the fires, which continue to burn. It's estimated that half a billion birds, mammals and reptiles have also perished in the blaze.

In his Twitter post, Keith also included links to those fighting the fires, to encourage others to donate as well.

Fellow Australian country star Morgan Evans is also calling on fans to donate. "Australia is on fire. The images and stories are absolutely heartbreaking," he tweeted. "If you can help, please do donate [to the Australian Red Cross or The Salvation Army Australia]."

