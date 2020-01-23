Keith Urban adds four brand-new dates to his Las Vegas residency

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo; ABC/Image Group LA

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo; ABC/Image Group LAJust a month into his 2020 Las Vegas residency, Keith Urban has already expanded the run with four new shows in response to fan demand. The country star’s Vegas schedule will now include an additional performance on July 9, 2020, as well as three more on Labor Day Weekend, September 4-6.

Called Keith Urban -- Live in Las Vegas, the residency highlights Keith’s electric musicianship and arena-sized chops as an entertainer, in a scaled-down theater setting. All the show dates take place in the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace. The string of dates first kicked off on Jan. 10 and runs through November.

Tickets for the newly-announced batch of dates go on sale beginning Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 AM PT. However, members of Keith’s official fan club, the ‘Ville, can grab their seats during a special presale beginning Monday, Jan. 27 at 10AM.

