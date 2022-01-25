Music News

Keith Urban adds new dates to Las Vegas show

Keith Urban continues to expand his Las Vegas show. 

The country superstar has added five new dates to his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in March and April. The new shows take place on March 25, 26 and 30 and April 1 and 2. They join previously announced shows on May 27, 28, 29. 

Keith will take to The Colosseum to perform many of his hit songs, bringing his arena show to a theatre setting. 

Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas launched in January 2020, but several shows scheduled throughout the year were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He resumed the residency in 2021. 

Tickets for the new dates go on sale January 31 at 1 p.m. ET. 

