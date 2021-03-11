Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will co-host the 2021 ACM Awards

Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music announced on Thursday that Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton will be the co-hosts of the upcoming 56th ACM Awards ceremony.

It’s Keith’s second consecutive year helming the show; he also won the coveted ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy in 2019. The ACM announced this year’s hosts via a video message, which Keith kicks off by revealing his return as host.

“But I also love collaborating, and I was thinking it would be kinda cool if I had someone to co-host with this time,” the singer says in the clip. “So how ‘bout we call ‘em? Fingers crossed.”

He then goes on to FaceTime Mickey, surprising the “Black Like Me” breakout star by asking her to join him in hosting this year’s ceremony.



“Yes! Do I have a pulse? Of course!” Mickey responds.



In 2020, Mickey made country music history when she became the first solo Black female artist to ever perform on the ACMs stage. For that big moment, Keith accompanied her on piano. Now, she’ll become the first Black woman to host the ACMs.

“As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show,” Mickey says. “…This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.



Mickey is nominated for ACM New Female Artist of the Year. Keith is up for Music Event of the Year for his Pink collaboration, “One Too Many,” and also has another nod for his participation in the Thomas Rhett-led group effort, “Be a Light.”

The ACMs air on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 18.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.