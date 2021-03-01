Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman appear at 2021 Golden Globes with their daughters

NBC

It was a family affair for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

During the opening monologue by hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Poehler gave a shout-out to Kidman’s performance in the HBO crime thriller The Undoing.

“The Undoing was a sexy and dramatic mystery where Nicole Kidman’s coat is suspected of murdering her wig,” Poehler quipped from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The camera then cut to Keith and Nicole and their two daughters, 12-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret, on Zoom.

The family was stationed on the couch of their Australian home, Kidman in a gorgeous black gown and Urban in a classic suit and tie. Their daughters both wore white dresses, and the family of four all laughed at Poehler’s joke.

Kidman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Grace Fraser, the wife of Hugh Grant‘s character Jonathan Fraser, in The Undoing.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.