Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share sweet message for fans in relaxed holiday selfie

ABC/Image Group LAHappy holidays from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman! The superstar couple shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram in honor of the Christmas season.

“From our family to you and yours - Blessings to you all this holiday season!!!!!!!!!!” Keith wrote.

Despite the holiday greetings, Keith and Nicole seem to be celebrating Christmas someplace warm and sunny: In the photo, Keith is wearing a short-sleeved shirt, while Nicole looks relaxed and laid-back in white lace, sunglasses and a straw fedora.

People reports that the couple will spend Christmas with family in Australia, adding that Keith was spotted picking up Nicole at the Sydney airport earlier in the week.

On her own social media accounts, Nicole also posted the picture and holiday message.

Keith and Nicole got married in Australia in 2006. They have two daughters together: 11-year-old Sunday Rose and 8-year-old Faith Margaret.

