Keith Urban brings “Love Can Build a Bridge” to Manchester, in tribute to Naomi Judd

Keith Urban led a crowd in a powerful rendition of “Love Can Build a Bridge” during a show in Manchester, England this week.

The unforgettable moment happened at Manchester’s 02 Apollo during the European leg of Keith’s The Speed of Now Tour. Of course, Keith’s performance was in tribute to country legend Naomi Judd of The Judds, who died over the weekend.

Keith led the crowd in a sing-a-long of the Judds’ celebrated ballad, while strumming along on his acoustic guitar. He shared footage of the moment on his social channels, along with a remembrance of the late legend.

“Naomi Judd sowed so many important seeds in her precious time here. Here’s one of many,” Keith reflected. “On the other side of the world in Manchester tonight they were all singing ‘Love Can Build a Bridge.’ Thank you Naomi. We love you.”

Keith’s one of many country artists to pay tribute to Naomi’s legacy in the days since her death, which took place just one day before the Judds were officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Naomi passed away on April 30 at the age of 76. A joint statement from her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, stated that the cause of death was related to mental illness.

