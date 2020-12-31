Keith Urban caps off 2020 with acoustic “Polaroid,” an outtake from Urban Underground

ABC

This week, Keith Urban delivered his last livestream of 2020 with Urban Underground: Holiday Edition, a late 2020 installment of his quarantine-era series, Underground.



But to end 2020 with a bang, Keith surprised fans on social media with one last outtake from that performance on New Year’s Eve, posting an acoustic video of his new song “Polaroid” that was recorded at home during the Urban Underground virtual show.

“Happy new year to everyone!” Keith wrote. “Here’s an extra performance from the Urban Underground. Enjoy ‘Polaroid’!”



He also shared a link to his Facebook live series, so that any fans who missed the virtual show can catch up on all the fun.



Keith first shared “Polaroid” back in April, on the heels of releasing his single “God Whispered Your Name.” Both songs are included on the track list of The Speed of Now Part 1, which the singer put out in full in September.

Happy New Year to everyone !! Here’s an extra performance from the URBAN UNDERGROUND. Enjoy ‘Polaroid’ ! If you missed yesterday’s performance, watch here: https://t.co/zqslNdIQLc pic.twitter.com/uRniSK80xm — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 31, 2020





By Carena Liptak

