Keith Urban captures the spirit of “You’ll Think of Me” with live version

Keith Urban is giving the people what they asked for — a live version of one of his biggest hits.

In honor of the kickoff of his Speed of Now World Tour, the country superstar is releasing a live version of “You’ll Think of Me.” The new rendition captures the essence of his live performance, including the sounds of the cheering crowd, along with an intro from Keith where he explains that his father, Bob, is a fan of the “grooving songs” while his mother, Marienne, loves ballads, leading into the song’s opening guitar chords and lyrics. When he hits the chorus, the crowd can be heard echoing the lyrics in the background; at one point he says “I love you, too” to a fan.

“This song has become such a special moment during our shows and sooooo many of you have been asking for this version over the years. Now…it’s yours,” Keith shares on Twitter with a clip of him performing the song live.

“You’ll Think of Me” was released in 2004 as the final single off Keith’s Golden Road album. It became a crossover hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, the top 30 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and #6 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart.

