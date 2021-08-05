Keith Urban, Carly Pearce and more join the ACM Honors lineup

Academy of Country Music

As its annual ACM Honors celebration nears, the Academy of Country Music is adding new performers to the show’s bill.

Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson and Sam Williams are all among the newly-added acts. The ACM also announced on Thursday that Carly Pearce — who’s hosting the show — will perform, too. Also on the bill are acclaimed songwriters Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon and Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz.

Chris Janson was previously announced as a performer, but this week, it was revealed that he will also present this year’s ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards. Other special guest presenters are Trace Adkins and Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern.

Previously-announced performers include Lady A, RaeLynn, Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde and many more. While Keith is a new addition to the bill itself, the ACM did previously announce that he’s playing the annual pre-show ACM Party for a Cause, which takes place this year on August 24.

This year’s ACM Honors will take place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 25. It will livestream on Circle Network’s social channels, and will also be filmed for a television special set to air on the Circle Network later this year.

