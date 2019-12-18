Keith Urban confesses 'It's a Wonderful Life,' with his guitar Clarence by his side

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboChristmas came early for Keith Urban this year, in more ways than one. He recorded "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" in time for the yuletide season, and even found time to shoot a video for it as well.

With Thanksgiving coming later in November this year, Keith confesses he and wife Nicole Kidman couldn't wait to hang the lights and deck the halls.

"We just put those puppies up, and the place looked awesome. We had the best Christmas-looking Thanksgiving ever," Keith laughs. "So, the lights, the music, all of that, the house sort of transforming into Christmas, I love it. It’s sad when it all has to go away."

The Aussie superstar reveals he's a big fan of holiday movies, too.

"I love A Christmas Story, that’s a good one, and It’s a Wonderful Life, of course..." he says. "One of my main guitars is called Clarence, and it’s named after the angel [in It's a Wonderful Life]."

"And then for some reason," Keith adds, "I swear, no matter what you’re doing flicking around the TV, you’re gonna land on [A] Charlie Brown [Christmas]. I don’t know how that happens, but it happens every year."

The ACM Entertainer of the Year will get back to work pretty quickly after December 25. A week later, he'll headline Nashville's annual Music City Midnight New Year's Eve celebration for the third year in a row.

