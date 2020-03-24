Keith Urban covers Kenny Rogers during live stream concert

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban is keeping the music going during the COVID-19 pandemic with another live stream concert aired last night.

Following his debut live stream last week, Keith offered up the second installment of what he refers to as "Urban Underground." This time, the superstar set up shop at his home recording studio, dedicating the show to all of the healthcare workers and first responders on the frontline working to help sick patients.

"We're going to try to bring a little bit of sunshine into your screens to wherever you are right now," he preluded. At times trading a guitar for the banjo, Keith opened his set with "Never Comin' Down," followed by "You're Gonna Fly" and "Somewhere in My Car," among other hits.

He also honored Kenny Rogers with a smooth, poignant cover of "The Gambler," remarking how he used to sing Kenny's songs when he was growing up and citing "The Gambler" as "iconic all around the world." Kenny passed away on March 20 at the age of 81.

Meanwhile, Keith's Oscar-winning wife Nicole Kidman was again his number one fan, dancing around the room and cheering him on, in addition to serving as a member of the crew swapping out instruments.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs and Brad Paisley are some of the many artists who are bringing music to fans via social media during the COVID-19 quarantine.

