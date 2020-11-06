Keith Urban, Dolly Parton and many more featured on Barry Gibb’s country and bluegrass duets project

Capitol Records

Singer-songwriter, producer and former Bee Gees member Barry Gibb has plans for a new album featuring guest spots from some of the biggest names in the country and bluegrass genres. Called Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook Vol. 1, the album is due out January 8.



Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are just a few names from the stacked guest list for the project, which was recorded in Nashville’s famed RCA Studios and produced by Dave Cobb.



Others lending their voices to Greenfields include Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, David Rawlings, Gillian Welch, Jay Buchanan, Olivia Newton-John and Tommy Emmanuel.



Ahead of the album’s release date, you can hear “Words of a Fool,” a duet with Jason Isbell that, per Rolling Stone, Gibb originally wrote for a 1986 solo album that he never wound up releasing.



Greenfields consists of reimagined hits from Gibb’s catalogue with his late brothers and Bee Gees band mates, Robin and Maurice, who died in 2012 and 2003, respectively. Classics like “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” and “How Deep is Your Love” get the re-imagined treatment on the new project.



“I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by,” Gibb notes. “…They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

Here’s the full track list for Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook Vol. 1:

“I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” (with Keith Urban)

“Words of a Fool” (with Jason Isbell)

“Run to Me” (with Brandi Carlile)

“Too Much Heaven” (with Alison Krauss)

“Lonely Days” (with Little Big Town)

“Words” (with Dolly Parton)

“Jive Talkin” (with Miranda Lambert and Jay Buchanan)

“How Deep is Your Love” (with Tommy Emmanuel and Little Big Town)

“How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (with Sheryl Crow)

“To Love Somebody” (with Jay Buchanan)

“Rest Your Love on Me” (with Olivia Newton-John)

“Butterly” (with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings)





