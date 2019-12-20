Keith Urban, Dolly Parton and more will be part of AXS TV’s country-themed New Year's Day marathon

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAXS TV is going country on New Year’s Day 2020.

The television channel will devote the first day of the new year to a series of country music-themed broadcasts, including special footage from some of Nashville’s biggest performances of the year. The fun will kick off at 12pm ET with an all-new CMA Fest concert special, featuring onstage team-ups between artists such as Lil Nas X, Keith Urban and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The day will close with another country concert special: At 8pm ET, performances from the 2019 CMA Awards will air. Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Eric Church and Miranda Lambert are among the artists that will be featured.

Between the two televised special performances, AXS will take an in-depth look at some of the format’s biggest names. Four episodes of The Big Interview will air, with Keith, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker and Shania Twain as subjects.

Visit AXS TV’s website to learn more about their early 2020 lineup.

