Keith Urban honors front-line workers during Opry set

When Keith Urban took the Grand Ole Opry stage on Saturday night, he made sure to recognize the front-line workers, both fighting COVID-19 and keeping the country running during the pandemic.

Playing to an empty Opry house, Keith performed a myriad of hits, including "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Somebody Like You," along with newer material like "God Whispered Your Name" and "Coming Home."

Keith was intentional about honoring essential workers, ranging from those in the healthcare industry to the truck drivers who are delivering medical supplies and food.

"The fact that it is still arriving is not being done by magic. You guys are out there doing the hard work so we thank you. We thank your families too because that takes a lot of support on the home front," Keith declared. "So thank you to all of you.”

Kelsea Ballerini also performed on the Saturday night show, bringing a trio of songs off her new chart-topping album, kelsea: "Homecoming Queen?" "Hole in the Bottle," and the live debut of "A Country Song."

