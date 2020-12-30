Keith Urban hosting 'Urban Underground: Holiday Edition' tonight

ABC

Keith Urban is heading back Underground.

When quarantine began back in March, Keith would perform original and cover songs for fans from his home, in a series titled Urban Underground, often with wife Nicole Kidman dancing by his side.

The country superstar will be hosting a holiday edition of the virtual show tonight, marking his final Urban Underground livestream of 2020.

Fans can expect to see the singer, who’s been stationed with his family at their home in Australia, performing acoustic renditions of songs off his latest chart-topping album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

Described in a statement as “authentic and spontaneous,” Keith will also offer a musical tribute to his fans.

“Thank you so much for all of your support this year. Let’s close out 2020 together,” he writes on Facebook where the show will airs tonight at 5 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.