Keith Urban is assembling his 2022 set list, and he’s calling fans for their advice

ABC

Keith Urban’s planning a big year on the road in 2022, with his The Speed of Now World Tour set to kick off in June.

But before the fun starts, he’s got to put together his set list. The singer needs advice on what songs to include in his show, so he called the experts: His fans. In a video shared to his social media, Keith surprises fans with phone calls, asking them which of his songs they’d most like to hear on tour this year.

Their responses range from classics like “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” to deep cuts like “Black Leather Jacket,” off the deluxe edition of Keith’s 2013 Fuse album.

The Speed of Now World Tour begins in Tampa, Florida this summer, and it’ll last through November. Ingrid Andress will join as an opening act for the first string of dates. Before that tour kicks off, Keith’s also got plans for three May dates on his Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency.

For dates and details on how to catch Keith on the road this year, visit his website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.