Keith Urban is one of Dolly Parton’s dream duet partners, and she thinks he’s cute, too

If you ask Dolly Parton, Keith Urban’s got it all: Looks, musical talent — and a gorgeous, talented wife.

Dolly recently made a stop on ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss her new Duncan Hines line of cake mixes, and when asked who she’d choose if she could pick anyone to sing and bake with, she named the guitar-slinging Aussie.

“I love Keith Urban. I always thought he was one of the most talented and cutest guys in the world,” she tells GMA. “I’m not trying to hit on him ‘cause he’s got Nicole Kidman, and who could beat that.”

Dolly adds, “She’s Jolene,” in a reference to the red-haired, ivory-skinned beauty in her own iconic country song.

But even more important than his good looks is Keith’s personality and talent, Dolly goes on to say. “I love his writing and I just think he’s dear,” she continues.

“He reminds me so much of my brothers and my own family back home. He’s from Australia but he has that feel of our mountain southern people — he’d fit right in,” Dolly says. “I’d be happy to make him a big ole cake and spend all afternoon singing songs.”

As it happens, Keith and Dolly have already collaborated once. They came together for a version of “The Twelfth of Never” in 2005.

