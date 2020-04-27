Keith Urban is staying creative, enjoying family time in quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThough it's been challenging for creative types like Keith Urban to be isolated from fellow artists and fans, the country superstar says he's finding the positive in the situation.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Keith reveals that's been using his time in quarantine to find creative ways to give back to others, alongside his family, which includes wife Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

One of the ways he has brought joy to fans is through his vibrant live stream concerts, which he's dubbed, "Urban Underground," performing many of his hit songs while Nicole dances alongside him and even serves as a crew member at times to keep the show going.

"[We've had] lots and lots of family time, and I've actually been really enjoying that, honestly," Keith reflects. "[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert. It's our little bit to try and help out."

Keith released a new song, "Polaroid," on Friday, which will be featured on his upcoming album.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.