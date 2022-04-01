Keith Urban + Kelsea Ballerini are among the 2022 Grammy Awards presenters

ABC

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Bonnie Raitt are repping country music at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. They’re all among the list of artists presenting awards at the show.

Keith is a four-time Grammy winner, most recently taking home the trophy for Best Male Country Performance for his song “‘Til Summer Comes Around” at the 53rd Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Bonnie is a bona fide Grammy darling: She’s won 10 trophies over the years, plus a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

Kelsea’s no slouch at the awards show, either. She’s been nominated twice, once for the all-genre Best New Artist category, and once for Best Country Album for her 2017 project, Unapologetically.

The three country artists join a diverse lineup of presenters that also includes Anthony Mackie, who’s co-hosting the CMT Music Awards with Kelsea next month.

Other presenters include Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Avril Lavigne, Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air this Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

