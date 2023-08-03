Keith Urban, Kix Brooks + more to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Keith Urban, Kix Brooks, David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Rafe Van Hoy have been announced as the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 inductees.

Keith will be inducted into the contemporary songwriter/artist category, Kix in the veteran songwriter/artist category, and David and Casey in the contemporary songwriter category, while Rafe will join as the veteran songwriter.

“Gathering for this occasion – to recognize and welcome the members of our incoming class – is always one of the highlights of our year,” says Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s board of directors. “To this stellar group of songwriters, we say thank you for your songs and for your artistry.”

“You are exceptional talents, and we are proud to honor you this fall, when you officially join your legendary peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame,” he adds.

The formal induction ceremony will take place during the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Wednesday, October 11, at the Music City Center.

