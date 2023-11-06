Keith Urban, Lady A, Darius Rucker + more to present at 57th CMA Awards

ABC/Connie Chornuk

The Country Music Association has revealed its star-studded list of presenters for the 2023 CMA Awards.

Keith Urban, Lady A, Darius Rucker, Parker McCollum, Chris Young, Brian Kelley, Jordan Davis, Hailey Whitters, Martina McBride, Bill Anderson, Sara Evans and Craig Morgan will present at Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Also joining them are Paula Abdul; Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze; Tony Award-nominated actor Kevin Cahoon; 2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager; and The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner.

To see the full list of performers, presenters and nominees, visit cmaawards.com.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

