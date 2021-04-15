Keith Urban listened to two unreleased songs from Taylor Swift while in the food court of an Australian mall

ABC

Keith Urban is a featured guest on two “From the Vault” songs on Taylor Swift’s re-recorded Fearless album, duetting with the superstar on “That’s When” and also lending some harmonies to “We Were Happy.”

But the singer wasn’t in a fancy recording studio or on a private jet the first time he heard the two unreleased songs from Taylor: On the contrary, he was running some pre-Christmas errands.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Keith tells the story of how he got the tracks from Taylor. “We were in Australia. I was doing some Christmas shopping at a shopping mall in December…and I get a text from Taylor,” he remembers.

After asking if he was interested in singing on the tracks, Taylor sent over the two songs, and Keith found a convenient place to sit down and listen to them.

“I’m sitting in the food court at the shopping center, listening to these two unreleased Taylor Swift songs,” he adds with a laugh. “It was, uh, and unusual place to be hearing unreleased Taylor Swift music! But I loved the songs, and luckily got to put a vocal on both of those.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) arrived on April 9. In addition to Keith’s guest spots, it also includes backing vocals from Maren Morris on another “From the Vault” track, “You All Over Me.”

