Keith Urban makes a surprise stop at a Nashville high school for a Q&A with music students

ABC

Keith Urban treated local Nashville music students to an unforgettable experience earlier this week, when he made a surprise visit to the city’s Hillwood High School.

During his time there, Keith hosted a Q&A session with the school’s rock band, orchestra, choir and band program, sharing tips on songwriting, navigating the music industry and more. The visit was a partnership with the CMA Foundation, which works to improve and sustain music education programs around the country.

After his Q&A session, Keith traded places with the students, sitting in the audience while they hit the stage to perform two selections from their upcoming winter concert.One performance came from the rock band, while the other came from the string orchestra, which performed Keith’s 2016 hit, “Wasted Time.”

Keith’s visit comes on the heels of a big tour announcement: Yesterday, he announced his 2022 The Speed of Now World Tour, plus three new dates of his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas residency.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.