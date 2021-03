The 56th Annual ACM Award are right around the corner, and we finally know who will man the mics… Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are set to co-host the April 18th Nashville award show.

The ACMs will broadcast from three locations, same as last year, the Bluebird Cafe, the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry House.

The ACMs air April 18th at 8PM on CBS.

Nominees