Keith Urban might slip some brand-new music into his Las Vegas residency set list

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo; ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban kicked off his 12-date Las Vegas residency earlier this month, and in a new interview with Billboard, the singer says the new venue is inspiring him to be spontaneous and mix some new elements into his acts.

For example, concertgoers at Keith's Caesars Palace show just might be able to look forward to hearing some brand-new material from the superstar. Keith says he’s still recording songs for his next project, but he’s been in the studio since January of last year, so he’s got plenty of new music to work with.

“We’ll just figure out what comes out when and how, but I’m just jonesing to get it out and we’ll slip things into this show, too,” Keith hints. “Another great thing about having this show is it’s primed and ready for me to slip in new songs and even before they’re released, I bet we start doing a few there.”

That anything-could-happen mentality applies to the rest of his show, too.

“Someone last night had a sign that said, ‘I have a scrunchie to give you. Will you accept it?’ I didn’t know quite what that was,” Keith adds. “Well, I know what a scrunchie is, but by all accounts, [the sign was] an offering to become boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Keith’s Vegas residency will continue throughout the year. His last show is set to take place on November 21.

