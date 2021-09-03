Keith Urban mourns death of production manager

Debby Wong

Keith Urban is mourning the loss of his production manager, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. The 72-year-old, who also worked with Brooks & Dunn, Waylon Jennings, ZZ Top and more, died August 27 from injuries sustained the day before while setting up for Keith to perform at Bash on the Bay in Ohio.

“Randy Baja Fletcher loved people,” Keith told Billboard. “Now that’s a phrase that’s a lot easier, and more often said than done. But, this man truly did love people, and music, and life, and he lived it right. He saw the commonality in all of us and I can promise you this, once you’d been in the orbit of his light, he’d stay with you forever.”

Keith also praised Baja for his always bright outlook on life.

“Some people ask are you a ‘glass half full or a glass half empty’ kinda person? Baja’s view was ‘What a beautiful glass,” Keith shared. “I loved him. We all loved him, and I’m grateful he chose us as his road family for 10 years.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

