Keith Urban promises a Sin City show that's "VERY 2020," as he preps for Vegas residency

Keith Urban is hard at work getting ready for his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Just wrapped day one of rehearsals for our Vegas show!!!!” Keith shared on his socials late Wednesday. “This is gonna be off the hook!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! VERY 2020.”

The Aussie superstar also included three pictures of himself alone with his guitar in the Sin City venue, which is also home to Reba and Brooks & Dunn’s Together in Vegas residency.

Keith plays this Friday and Saturday, and returns next weekend as well.

If you can’t make it this month, there’s still plenty of time to catch the ACM Entertainer of the Year during his Vegas run. He’ll be back for more dates in April, July, August, and November.

