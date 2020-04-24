Keith Urban remembers simpler days, old-school style, in new song 'Polaroid'

Capitol Records Nashville

Capitol Records NashvilleKeith Urban’s newest tune is a nostalgic throwback to a time when life seemed a little simpler. Driven by feel-good guitar riffs, “Polaroid” tells a sweet story of an era before adult responsibilities and smartphone cameras.

“We’ve come a long way since we was drinkers in the basement / At a party we hated, trying to make conversation,” he sings in the chorus. “The night it was taken, I didn’t have a clue / That someday I’d be somethin’ more than just a boy in a Polaroid with you.”

The song's sure to evoke good memories among fans, and Keith says it reminds him of his own younger days, too.

“I used to have this house that I lived in with a few guys in my band and at some point, someone gave us this Polaroid camera,” he remembers, according to Billboard. “We used it to take pictures of everybody and everything -- crazy stuff that happened. We had all these different pictures posted on a big board and I so clearly saw that the minute I heard the song.”

“Polaroid” follows Keith’s recently-released single, “God Whispered Your Name.” Both tracks are from his next album, which the singer has hinted he’ll drop in full later this year.

When he debuted "Polaroid" this morning, the country star also shared the official music video.

