Keith Urban reveals plans for next studio album, 'The Speed of Now Part 1'

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineKeith Urban had big news to share on Friday morning: He’s planning a new album for release this September, titled The Speed of Now Part 1, according to Billboard.

When it came time to let fans in on his secret, Keith took a creative approach. He announced the new album with a video clip that, at the beginning, seems simply like an update on how the singer has been spending time during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“What have I been up to? A bit of recording. A whole lot of making coffee,” he began, going on to wax philosophical about how mundane tasks like brewing coffee can serve as creative inspiration.

Keith took his time to get to the big announcement, mimicking the meandering nature of the creative process. “Why do they call it a legal pad?” he mused, sitting on his couch with paper in hand. “If I write something illegal, is it? Nah...”

Finally, at the end of the clip, the country star spilled the beans.

“In October 2019, this album title came to me. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast,” he reflected. “But music (for me) has always been the place where it slows down and doesn’t even exist.”

At the time, Keith couldn’t have known how the COVID-19 pandemic was about to change everything about everyday life, music included. “I would never have imagined that in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning, and yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant,” he added.

Keith will drop The Speed of Now Part 1 on September 18, 2020. He's already shared the project’s first single, “God Whispered Your Name,” as well as another track, “Polaroid."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.