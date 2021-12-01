Keith Urban reveals plans to hit the road in 2022, plus new Las Vegas residency dates

ABC

Keith Urban is gearing up for a big return to the stage in 2022, starting with three new dates in Las Vegas.

Next Memorial Day weekend, Keith will return to the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace to continue his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas residency. The three shows are booked for May 27-29, and tickets go on sale next Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. PST.

But that’s just the beginning for fans hoping to see Keith live in concert next year: In June, he’s launching his The Speed of Now World Tour. He’ll kick off the North American leg of the run June 17 in Tampa, with an extensive list of dates on the books between then and when the tour wraps in November 2022. Ingrid Andress will join Keith for the North American leg of The Speed of Now World Tour.

In a video announcement, Keith addressed his fans from his backyard, where he was busily prepping for the live show. In a series of comedic maneuvers, Keith tries his best to capture the energy of a sold-out show, but the grassy lawn is now match for a packed arena, and his unimpressed gardeners are a far cry from screaming fans.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” explains Keith, on a more serious note. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever.”

For dates and details on how to snag your tickets to Keith’s upcoming tour, visit his website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.