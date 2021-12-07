Keith Urban reveals why he almost didn’t ask out Nicole Kidman

ABC

These days, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are happily married, but it turns out they almost didn’t even go on a first date.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Keith revealed that he was hesitant to pursue the Nine Perfect Strangers actress simply because he was “nervous.”

“Literally, I was like, ‘There’s no way this girl is interested in me at all,'” Urban said. “Somebody had given me her number. I couldn’t bring myself to call that number…I was nervous!”

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer also set the record straight on reports that, at first, he wasn’t interested in Kidman. When Clarkson joked, “Where was your bar for humanity if Nicole Kidman doesn’t make the cut?,” he explained that the comment wasn’t about how high his bar was for women, but “how low mine was about myself.”

Urban and Kidman, both 54, now have 15 years of marriage under their belt. They also share two daughters, 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret.

