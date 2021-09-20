Keith Urban shares “Crimson Blue” from ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban is contributing to wife Nicole Kidman‘s show, Nine Perfect Strangers, in the form of a song.

In the finale episode of the hit Hulu series, fans can hear Keith’s new song, “Crimson Blue.” A departure from his country sound, the serene track features a mellow acoustic guitar and choral voices as Keith sings, “We’re returning to the stars that we’re made of/We all find our own way/In the end we’ll see we never were alone.”

To celebrate the song’s release, the superstar singer has created his own “Crimson Blue” concoction, a spoof on the drug-filled smoothies made at Tranquillum, the health and wellness center run by Kidman’s character, Masha.

In a video, Keith shows us how to make the recipe, which includes blue milk “from a very sad cow,” he quips, along with blueberries, a “micro amount” of blue cheese, and bananas. “These are special bananas from Tranquillum. It’s a wonderful resort we heard about,” he jokes.

Nicole makes a subtle appearance, lurking behind her husband in a white dress, adding in a few drops of a red liquid to the mix for a crimson touch. “Relax,” she tells him.

The final episode of Nine Perfect Strangers streams on Hulu on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.