Keith Urban stages Instagram Live concert amidst COVID-19 outbreak

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban is making the most out of social distancing amid COVID-19 by staging a free online concert for fans.

Keith, who was supposed to perform at the Rodeo Houston on Monday night, March 16, made the best of the situation by taking to Instagram Live instead to perform a handful of hits for fans. The country superstar turned the warehouse where he stores his gear into an intimate concert venue operated by a limited crew, including wife Nicole Kidman.

"Even though we can't be in front of all you guys tonight, I want to be able to play...and just bring a little bit of entertainment into y'all's screens," he shared. During the 30-minute set, Keith delivered such fan favorites as "Coming Home," "Blue Ain't Your Color," "The Fighter" and new single, "God Whispered Your Name," while Nicole served as the sole audience member, singing and dancing along.

Rodeo Houston is one of the many high-profile events that was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

John Legend, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Rob Thomas are among the other artists who are live streaming concerts as people self-quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus.

