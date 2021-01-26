Keith Urban to attend Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party

ABC

Keith Urban is among the many esteemed guests attending the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy party.

The famed producer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is known for throwing a lavish, star-studded party leading up to music’s biggest night. But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, his annual gala is being divided into two virtual events.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Keith and his Golden Globe-winning wife Nicole Kidmanare expected to attend as guests to the online soiree on January 30, the night before the Grammys were originally supposed to air on January 31.

Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Alicia Keys are some of the many stars tapped to perform at the event. benefiting MusiCares.

The Grammy Awards will now take place on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Miranda Lambert and Ingrid Andress are the most-nominated country acts, with Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion also picking up multiple nods.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.