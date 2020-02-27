Keith Urban to host 55th ACM Awards live from Las Vegas; releases new song today

Academy of Country Music

Academy of Country MusicReigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will host the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, April 5, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Aussie superstar also revealed Thursday morning that he releases his brand-new single, "God Whispered Your Name," today as well.

“As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACMs in April,” Keith said in a statement. “I’ll tell you -- this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life... and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful -- and ready to roll!”

You can watch the 55th ACM Awards Sunday, April 5 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It's Keith's first time hosting the show.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.