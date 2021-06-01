Keith Urban to resume Las Vegas residency in September

Andy Snyder

Keith Urban is returning to Las Vegas.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer has set five new dates for his residency Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show, which highlights some of Urban’s biggest hits, will take place on September 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

Keith launched the residency in January 2020 and was originally scheduled for several dates throughout the year that were ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The superstar singer recently released his new single, “Out the Cage,” featuring Breland and Nile Rodgers, off Keith’s latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

